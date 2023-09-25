OnePlus officially unwrapped OxygenOS 14 today, the new version of its skin that sits atop Android 14. The update to OxygenOS 14 isn’t actually here yet, at least not in stable form, but OnePlus wants you to know what to expect once it hits that stage. For now, it’s available as a second beta for the OnePlus 11 with all of the new features included.

What are those new features? Honestly, I’m not sure. OnePlus was kind enough to let us attend a briefing on OxygenOS 14, but it was difficult to take much from it, because the word salad of descriptors for what this skin attempts to accomplish is beyond what my brain can handle. This shit is at a comical level of buzzwordy talking points. I’m pretty sure it was written by the algorithm of algorithms that were powered by AI and a brain implanted microchip.

I’ll do my best to sum-up what OxygenOS will offer your OnePlus phone.

The Trinity Engine! I have no idea what this is, but OnePlus describes it as a combination of CPU, ROM, and RAM Vitalization, as well as the attachment of the capitalized word HYPER to rendering, touch, and boost. All you need to know is that they are powered by an algorithm…and they should make your phone feel faster and smoother for years to come.

Notes app is more robust with a “touch of personality” that includes color, a creative font, and different sized text or images. You’ll also find note editing using underlines, strikethrough, and split lines, as well as categorization.

Auto Pixelate 2.0 can now “intelligently detect formats like receipts, screenshots from social apps, car license plates, ID documents, boarding passes and more” to pixelate that sensitive info.

have taken over with new ringtones and notification sounds. Go Green AOD is a new take on the always-on display that tracks your steps as you walk throughout the day to then let you know that you are reducing CO2 in the air because you didn’t drive a car.

Again, OxygenOS 14 Beta 2 is rolling out to OnePlus 11 users today. No word has yet been shared on when it’ll go stable. For devices like the OnePlus Pad, Nord 3, OnePlus 11R, 10 Pro, and 10T, you are looking at beta builds coming in October. Another list of devices will get beta builds in November. The full list can be seen below.

Cool!