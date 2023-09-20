Titanium. 5x telephoto. A17 Pro. USB C. So much else. iPhone 15 Pro is shaping up to be one helluva iPhone, and apparently, it’s making some Android users think about jumping ship. Does anyone here feel the same way?

It’s alright if you do, you aren’t hurting anybody’s feelings. We’ve always stressed buying and using what makes you happy. The question comes down to, what is it about the iPhone 15 or 15 Pro and Apple’s marketing for the device that has potentially convinced you to make the switch from Android to iOS? Updates? Hardware? Software?

iPhone 15 Pro is a great looking device and I’m sure the cameras will be fantastic. For me, though, the reinvesting of all my Android ecosystem money (apps, services) into iOS is one of the main reasons I don’t consider a full time switch. It sounds expensive, but then I’m still not sure iOS is doing notifications right? I honestly have no idea because I don’t pay attention.

Let us know your take on the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro. Thinking about making the switch?

Ditching Android for iPhone 15? Bye, Android

No, Not Leaving Android

On the Fence View Results