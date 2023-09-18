Verizon Galaxy Watch 4, Watch 5 Lineups Get Big One UI 5 Update

Samsung is now shipping out the One UI 5 update (aka Wear OS 4) to both the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 cellular model lineups. This is the same update that hit the Bluetooth/WiFi models earlier this month.

Inside, the One UI 5 update includes new watch faces, IHRN (irregular heart rhythm notifications), quick access to the camera controller, Find My Phone, the SOS feature, and more. Check out the updated build numbers below.

Updated Software Version Numbers

Galaxy Watch 4 40mm: R865USQU1HWH3 44mm: R875USQU1HWH3

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 42mm: R885USQU1HWH3 46mm: R895USQU1HWH3

Galaxy Watch 5 40mm: R905USQU1BWH3 44mm: R915USQU1BWH3

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro R925USQU1BWH3



If you happen to spot anything else that might be new, let us know. Enjoy the updated watch software.

