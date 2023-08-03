Nothing announced a new sub-brand called CMF by Nothing this week, established to design, build, and sell products that aren’t as expensive as its premium line, but still offer a high quality experience to the global market.

While Nothing and CMF by Nothing will share some common DNA, such as being design led and user centric, CMF by Nothing will offer clean designs (Nothing brand is more focused on design innovation), be accessible by all in terms of pricing, and will have specs that are proven to be quality while not breaking the bank.

In the below video where Carl announces CMF by Nothing, he teases that the first devices from the new brand will be a smartwatch and earbuds later this year. You can watch Carl’s complete announcement below, starting at 8:46.

Nothing doesn’t share what CMF stands for and it’s not entirely obvious to me. Any guesses what CMF stands for?