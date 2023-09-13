Google’s birthday deals continue, with the Pixel Watch now currently listed at a starting price of $299 for the WiFi model ($50 off) and $339 for the LTE model ($60 off). For anyone purchasing the LTE model, as a birthday treat Google is tossing in 2 years of free data for the smartwatch, powered by Google Fi. You don’t even need a Google Fi phone plan to claim the deal, according to Google’s fine print.

Is the timing perfect for Google as it tries to clear the shelves for its upcoming Pixel Watch 2? Absolutely. With that said, the Pixel Watch is still a great device, especially when and if you can get it at discounted pricing.

Because this is a birthday deal, naturally Google is going to toss in something a little extra for free. That little extra comes in the form of a limited edition 25th Birthday Mini Tote (valued at $25). It’s super cute and you’ll receive a random Google color should you add it to your cart before your purchase.

