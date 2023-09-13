Google is celebrating its 25th birthday by slashing prices over at the Google Store. The timing is pretty great too, since they really need to clear out inventory of their current line-up to make room for the next round of Pixel devices.

Today, Google has dropped $250 off the Pixel 7 Pro, $150 off the Pixel 7, and $55 off the Pixel 7a. You can find $100 off the Pixel 6a too, if that’s an older phone that still has your eye.

With the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro around the corner, you might be wondering if you should still consider a Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro? The answer to that question is – yeah, maybe. Both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are a year old, but each should still see years and years of support, including updates to Android 14, Android 15, and Android 16. Another couple of years of security patches will follow those. So from a software standpoint, these phones are not old and have plenty of life.

As far as upgrades go, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are shaping up to be phones with solid improvements, but unless the new Tensor G3 is going to turn those phones into battery gods, I’d imagine the changes could be somewhat minimal. This isn’t going to be a brand or phone overhaul, from what we know. So if you are fine not having the newest of the new, then yeah, the original Pixel 7 line should be just fine.

The other thing is – these prices are at best-ever levels. $649 for a Pixel 7 Pro, $449 for a Pixel 7, $444 for a Pixel 7a, or $249 for a Pixel 6a are really hard to beat.

Finally, if you buy from Google, they’ll give you this super cute mini tote bag for your device.