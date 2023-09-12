After slapping and smacking hundreds of dollars off the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Tab S9 a couple of days ago, we have another really great Samsung deal for you to look at during Samsung Discover. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is up to $980 off with trade-in and a doubling of the storage at no extra cost.

This is another straight forward Galaxy S23 Ultra deal, so let’s run through how to get the biggest savings.

$800 TRADE-IN: Once again, the big part of the savings comes from trading in a device. The Galaxy S22 Ultra will get you the highest value at $800 off. A Galaxy S22+ will also get you $750, which seems pretty generous. The Galaxy S21 Ultra and S21+ are fetching $600 each, while the Note 20 is down to $450. So really, if you have an S22 Ultra, it’s time to save big.

On a related note, if you have a cracked screen on any of those devices, you can still get a big trade-in value. The S22 Ultra and S22+ with a cracked screen is worth $600. That’s not bad, right?

And because we want to make sure everyone always understands this – Samsung gives you the trade-in value today as an instant discount on your purchase. So $800 for a Galaxy S22 Ultra means you get $800 off your Galaxy S23 Ultra today. You just send your trade-in later to confirm with Samsung that you had it and deserved that $800 off. It’s simple – Tim and I have been doing it for years and years with no issues.

FREE DOUBLE STORAGE: The base model Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with 256GB storage, but for this deal Samsung is doubling the storage to 512GB for free. That’s $120 value and turns your phone into a storage monster. I’d love to see anyone who has filled up 512GB of storage on a phone during ownership. You’d have to take 8K video on top of 8K video on the daily, I’d think.

So to recap, you can save $800 with a trade-in and also get double the storage to 512GB ($120 value) to get that total savings of $980.

