Android 14 Open Beta Arrives for OnePlus 11

Attention, OnePlus 11 device owners: OnePlus has released OxygenOS 14 Beta 1 as of this week, allowing you to get the latest and greatest version of the Android OS, Android 14, onto your device. This is OnePlus’ first open beta for the OnePlus 11, so if anyone is rocking this phone, it’s immediately a fun week.

OnePlus highlights its new, “Aquamorphic Design with a natural, gentle, and clearer color style for a more comfortable color experience,” improved system stability, updated privacy and security features, and plenty else. Given this a beta after all, there are known bugs, too. Full details on those below.

For complete installation instructions, please visit the OnePlus forum and be sure to follow what’s listed. It’s not a complicated process, but as a heads up, ensure you use the North American instructions and not the ones listed for India. Below we have the full list of bugs and of what’s new.

Known Issues

The flight icon displays on status bar after turning off the flight mode.

Turning on the flight mode in control center is not responsive.

Flashing back issue when entering Notes in the Shelf.

Black screen issue when opening step tracker page through the health widget in the Shelf.

Dual channel network acceleration function cannot be triggered automatically.

Sliding finger to the icon cannot launch the app using Quick Launch.

Screen flashes during application startup animation.

Up-swipe gesture probably fails.

Changelog

Security and privacy Improves photo and video-related permission management for safer access by apps.

Performance optimization Improves system stability, the launch speed of apps, and the smoothness of animations.

Aquamorphic Design Upgrades Aquamorphic Design with a natural, gentle, and clearer color style for a more comfortable color experience. Adds Aquamorphic-themed ringtones and revamps the system notification sounds.

User Care Adds a carbon tracking AOD that visualizes the carbon emissions you avoid by walking instead of driving.



// OnePlus