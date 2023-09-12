Nothing Phone 2 Update Includes Hot New Compass Widget

Nothing is pushing out a new update for Nothing Phone 2 owners, this time not entirely centered on improving the camera experience.

We’re still waiting on a blog post from Nothing, but at least one user is already using this update, which appears to have not only new features, but some bug fixes and general system improvements too. Inside, owners will find a fancy new compass widget, glyph support for Zomato (users in India will love that), as well as a new UI for when the device is in pocket mode.

For the bug fixes and general improvements, the changelog lists an increased resolution when screen recording, improved haptic feedback, better NFC stability, an adjustment for the keyboard’s popup speed, and “minor” bug fixes. Nothing too specific there.

We ask all Nothing Phone 2 owners to keep their eyes open for this new update which should be hitting devices soon.

