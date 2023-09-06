Android 14 Beta 5.3 Released for Pixel Phones!

It’s not the public release, as that looks to be delayed, but we do have a fresh build for the Android 14 beta, labeled as Beta 5.3.

Like Beta 5.2, this new build, with build number UPB5.230623.009, comes with nine bug fixes. This update includes fixes for losses in system performance, carrier service interruption fixes, system stability fixes, as well as a fix for an issue that was crashing apps. Overall, it looks like a solid bug fixer update that was necessary to push out and not wait for next month. View all of the changes below.

If you’d like to download this new Android 14 Beta, it should be live at any minute.

Android 14 Beta 5.3 Release Info

Release date: September 6, 2023

Build: UPB5.230623.009

Emulator support: x86 (64-bit), ARM (v8-A)

Security patch level: August 2023

Google Play services: 23.18.18

What’s new in Android 14 Beta 5.3?

Fixed an issue where apps crashed in some cases after a CallStyle notification was posted.

notification was posted. Fixed various issues that could cause call or carrier service interruptions.

Fixed an issue where the system was using an inefficient path when placing CPU restrictions on apps running in the background.

Fixed issues with SurfaceFlinger that were causing a loss in system performance.

that were causing a loss in system performance. Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet devices where the taskbar sometimes turned invisible while interacting with it.

Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet devices where the animation on animated wallpapers stuttered when launching apps.

Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold devices where the interface layout was misaligned while customizing the Home screen.

Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold devices where the clock on the lock screen was flickering while animating.

Fixed various issues that were impacting system stability and performance.

Once again, the Android 14 Beta 5.2 is available to the following Pixel devices:

Pixel 4a (5G)

Pixel 5 and 5a

Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

Pixel 6a

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

Pixel 7a

Pixel Fold

Pixel Tablet

Looking to flash the latest Android beta? We have full instructions on this post here. You could also just join the Android Beta Program (here) and get it like any other update.

// Android Developers