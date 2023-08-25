A new (and maybe final) Android 14 beta update dropped today as Android 14 Beta 5.2. This is the second update (here is the first) to Beta 5 as Google prepares us for the stable version of Android 14.

This new Android 14 Beta build is here to fix 9 bugs, including a rebooting-stall issue. Outside of that, most of the fixes are for the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet, two devices with bigger screens that have special features or layouts not found on your typical phone. Google is doing its best to get Android 14 in great shape for its foldable and tablet.

If you’d like to download this new Android 14 Beta, it should be live at any minute.

Android 14 Beta 5.2 Release Info

Release date: August 25, 2023

Build: Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold: UPB5.230623.006.A1 All other devices: UPB5.230623.006

Emulator support: x86 (64-bit), ARM (v8-A)

Security patch level: August 2023

Google Play services: 23.18.18

What’s new in Android 14 Beta 5.2?

Fixed various issues that sometimes caused devices to stall when rebooting.

Fixed issues that could interrupt cellular connectivity for devices that utilize E-UTRAN New Radio – Dual Connectivity (ENDC) when those devices were connected through 5G NR low-band frequencies.

Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet devices that caused the fingerprint sensor to be unresponsive in some cases.

Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold devices that caused Perfetto trace data to be incomplete.

Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold devices with stuttering animations when viewing or tapping the notification for an ongoing call.

Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold devices that sometimes caused the system UI to crash after using the fingerprint sensor.

Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold devices that sometimes caused the screen to briefly flicker when unfolding the device.

Fixed an issue on Pixel Tablet devices that sometimes caused a colored bar to display or flicker after unlocking the device.

Fixed an issue on Pixel Tablet devices that caused the system to play incorrect sounds when docking or undocking the device.

Once again, the Android 14 Beta 5.2 is available to the following Pixel devices:

Pixel 4a (5G)

Pixel 5 and 5a

Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

Pixel 6a

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

Pixel 7a

Pixel Fold

Pixel Tablet

Looking to flash the latest Android beta? We have full instructions on this post here. You could also just join the Android Beta Program (here) and get it like any other update.

// Android Developers