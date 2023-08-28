Cricket Wireless, which is the prepaid brand owned by AT&T, introduced three new multi-month plans in recent days that let customers get unlimited voice, text, and data with big savings the longer they prepay. The savings are up to $300 off if you pay for a year of service. That isn’t your only option, though.

The new Cricket Wireless Multi-Month Plans are offered in 3-month, 6-month, and 12-month flavors. Below, you’ll find the cost for each that you would pay upfront, along with the value in savings by pre-paying:

3-Month Unlimited Plan: Three months of unlimited voice and data for $120 in advance – total savings of $45.

Three months of unlimited voice and data for $120 in advance – total savings of $45. 6-Month Unlimited Plan: Six months of unlimited voice and data for $210 in advance, – total savings of $120.

Six months of unlimited voice and data for $210 in advance, – total savings of $120. 12-Month Unlimited Plan: 12 Months of unlimited voice and data for $360 in advance – total savings of $300.

Not surprising that the longer you stay, the more savings you get, but what are the plan features, you ask?

The Multi-Month plans are just the Unlimited Plan that Cricket sells, only you pay for more months out of the gate. So that means unlimited data, access to 5G nationwide, calling and texting to Canada/Mexico, unlimited texts to 37 other countries, and that’s pretty much it. There is no hotspot or access to AT&T’s premium 5G network.

Interested? Hit that link below.

Sign-up for Cricket Wireless