Android 14 Beta 5.1 Released for Pixel Phones!

Last week, Google delivered Beta 5 for Android 14, the last big update to the beta before we get official release later this year. This week, we’re getting a small update to Beta 5.1 for all supported Pixel devices.

After looking over the changelog, it’s a rather small bug fixer update, but if you’re one of the users who suffered from these bugs over the last week, you’ll likely be relieved to know that this update is now rolling out. All of the details are below.

Android 14 Beta 5.1 Release Info

Release date: August 18, 2023

Build:

Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold: UPB5.230623.005.A1 All other devices: UPB5.230623.005

Emulator support: x86 (64-bit), ARM (v8-A)

Security patch level: August 2023

Google Play services: 23.18.18

What’s Inside Beta 5.1?

The Android team lists this exactly for what it is — a small bug fixer patch for Beta 5. Inside, you’ll see fixes for bugs such as SIM card detection, connectivity interruptions, blank home screens, and more. The full list of fixes is below, but it’s relatively small.

Fixed an issue that caused the system to stop detecting a SIM card if Fixed Dialing Number (FDN) features were enabled.

Fixed an issue that caused connectivity interruptions for devices with carriers using 5G standalone (SA) mode.

Fixed an issue for some devices where a blank home screen displayed after unlocking the device.

Fixed a performance issue by temporarily disabling feather-styled live wallpaper on Pixel Fold. The live wallpaper version will be re-enabled after the other underlying issues are fixed.

The Android 14 Beta 5.1 is available to:

Pixel 4a (5G)

Pixel 5 and 5a

Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

Pixel 6a

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

Pixel 7a

Pixel Fold

Pixel Tablet

Looking to flash the latest Android beta? We have full instructions on this post here.

