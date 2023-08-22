The ASUS Zenfone 10 is almost ready for you as the smallish power-house Android phone that wants to be a proper alternative for those looking to leave the world of massive devices. Pre-orders are open with prices starting at $699.

For those who missed the original announcement in June, ASUS announced the Zenfone 10 at $699 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. You can bump storage to 256GB and 512GB or the RAM to 16GB if you want to spend a bit more.

In the specs department, the Zenfone 10 has a lot going for it. It’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 like all other flagship-level phones. It has up to 512GB storage and 16GB RAM, as I already mentioned too. Then you get a 5.92″ full HD AMOLED display with refresh rate up to 144Hz (Gorilla Glass Victus covering it), IP68 water and dust resistance, 4300mAh battery with 30W wired charging (and wireless charging), a clean version of Android 13, and a dual camera. The dual rear camera is made up of 50MP main and 13MP ultra wide cameras. You’ll find a 13MP selfie shooter up front.

The big sell, obviously, is that this phone is on the smaller end of the phone spectrum, yet doesn’t lack in specs. The price is pretty nice at $699.

If you are wondering which carriers this phone will work on, well, it’s T-Mobile and AT&T officially. ASUS says on their website that it is not supported on CDMA networks, like those from Verizon, Sprint, and US Cellular. Sprint doesn’t exist anymore, so that’s odd. Verizon shut its CDMA network down at the end of last year and isn’t really a CDMA carrier any longer. You really just need to check 5G bands to see if and where the Zenfone 10 (and any other phone) will work.

In terms of pre-order timing, some models are listed as being available with 24-hour shipping (Black, 8GB-128GB). Others show a 9/11 shipping date. You can play around with configurations to see the date change.

Pre-order Asus Zenfone 10

