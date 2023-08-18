Rejoice, Google Keep Gets Text Formatting

Google Keep has finally added text formatting. Can you believe it? 10 years after launch, we honestly thought this day would never come.

Now, if you aren’t too OCD about how your notes look, then maybe this isn’t huge news to you, but for some of us, this is a really big deal. Now we can italicize, bold, and underline to our heart’s content. Oh, happy day!

I checked my Keep app and it hasn’t yet gotten the change, but we can confirm it’s coming thanks to Mishaal Rahman over on Twitter. His app version is listed as 5.23.322.05. Once it’s live for you, you’ll simply highlight any text within a note and can then format it however you choose.

Be on the lookout!

// @MishaalRahman