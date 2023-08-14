Almost a month ago now, Telegram unwrapped a Stories feature for premium users that tried to take one of Instagram’s most popular feature and embed it within a messaging app. That Stories feature is now available for everyone in an update released to celebrate Telegram’s 10th birthday.

Telegram announced the wider rollout by calling Stories the “most-requested feature in the history” of the service. That’s wild to think, but hey, that also probably tells us a lot about how people are continuing to evolve the way they use Telegram. People are indeed interested in sharing clips for their follows to see all at once in a timed format.

Stories in Telegram work a lot like other services. You’ll find all of the stories from your contacts at the top of your chat list – you might need to slightly swipe down to reveal it. There are notifications from your favorites, reactions, replies (and private replies), and a Stealth mode that’ll hide your activities.

When making stories, you’ll also find options to add stickers, GIFs, text and location tags, multiple images, captions, and various privacy settings on who can view your stories. You can view statistics on them, like who reacted or viewed and when, edit stories after originally posting them, and use a new dual camera feature to mix it up.

The full list of Telegram Stories can be found here.

But just because Stories is available to everyone doesn’t mean Premium users have completely lost an exclusive feature. Here are all of the exclusive Stories-related features you get with Premium:

Priority Order – Get more views as your stories are displayed first.

– Get more views as your stories are displayed first. Stealth Mode – Hide the fact that you viewed someone’s story.

– Hide the fact that you viewed someone’s story. Permanent View History – Check who viewed your stories, even after they expire.

– Check who viewed your stories, even after they expire. Custom Expiration Options – Keep your story up for 6, 12 or 48 hours.

– Keep your story up for 6, 12 or 48 hours. Save Stories to Gallery – Save any unprotected story to your Gallery.

– Save any unprotected story to your Gallery. Better Captions – Unlock 10 times longer captions under your stories, as well as links and custom formatting.

– Unlock 10 times longer captions under your stories, as well as links and custom formatting. More Stories – Share up to 100 memorable stories each day.

// Telegram