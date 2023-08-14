For the most part, it’s OK that you didn’t take advantage of the pre-order deals Samsung offered for its new line-up of devices. If the time wasn’t right then and is now, you can still save a ton of money on the Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5, and Galaxy Watch 6 series through post-launch deals.

Here are the best of Samsung’s own store deals for each device.

Galaxy Z Fold 5: Current Best Deals

Samsung’s biggest foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 5, is still up to $1,000 off with trade-ins, just like it was for pre-orders. On top of the trade-in values, Samsung is also still doubling the storage from 256GB up to 512GB at no charge. So depending on the trade you have, you could pay $799 for a Fold 5 with 512GB of storage. That’s a significant discount.

Should you happen to be a student, you can save an additional 15% off as well. Students, that’s wild.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 Deal Link

Galaxy Z Flip 5: Current Best Deals

For the smaller Samsung foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip 5, the top deal is still pretty solid at up to $600 off with trade-ins. Samsung isn’t doubling the storage, though, but they will give you at least $200 off if you trade-in almost any device. While the top trades top out at $600, you could trade in something as old as the Galaxy S9 and get $200 off. Not bad.

Again, if you are a student, you can save an additional 10% if you have a student email. Do that, please.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 Deal Link

Galaxy Watch 6 Series: Current Best Deals

And finally, the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic are still up to $250 off with trade-ins, just like they were for pre-orders. That level of discount would drop the Galaxy Watch 6 to $99 or the Watch 6 Classic to $149. Even if you have an old watch like the Galaxy Watch 3, you can still save $150 off the new Classic.

Unfortunately, the free band promo is gone, but students, hey, you can get an additional 15% off. Samsung loves the students.

Galaxy Watch 6 Deal Link