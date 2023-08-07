Pixel 7 Lineup Discounted Heavily on Amazon, Up to $200 Off

In need of a phone with an exceptional camera experience? Want timely software updates? It sounds like you’d enjoy a Pixel device from Google, and thankfully for you, the entire Pixel 7 lineup is currently on sale via Amazon.

For what is surely to be a limited time, you can get the Pixel 7 for $449 ($150 off), Pixel 7 Pro for $699 ($200 off), or the Pixel 7a for $445 ($50 off). Even the Pixel Buds Pro are currently discounted, down to $139 from the usual $199 price.

Is now a good time to buy the Pixel 7? Technically, it’s never a bad time as they are good phones regardless of whether the Pixel 8 is right around the corner or not. At the end of the day, you’re getting a good deal on a good phone. End of story.

Buy Pixel 7