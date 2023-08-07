YouTube has been slowly rolling out its Premium subscription’s benefit of enhanced 1080p streaming, with official launch for iOS happening back in April, then a few Android and Google TV devices seeing it in June. This month, desktop users are seeing the “Enhanced bitrate” option in their quality settings.

When enabled, 1080p Premium offers extra crisp and clear videos, especially when there is a lot of detail and motion. To enable it, it will need to be an option for the video itself, so you won’t see it everywhere even if you’re a Premium subscriber, but you will find it within the gear button where you typically find your video quality settings.

At least for me, I don’t notice a huge difference between 1080p Premium and 1080p, so it’s certainly something I wouldn’t pay to use. I see it more as an added bonus on top of the paid ad-block that is my Premium subscription.

Enjoy that high bitrate, friends.

// The Verge