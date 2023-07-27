Verizon Pushes Major 5G Upgrades to 9 New Cities, 2 States

For the month of July, Verizon continued to push out major 5G upgrades in numerous cities as well as a couple of states. With August around the corner, we thought it was time for another update on where you might find improved Verizon 5G coverage.

As far as cities go, Verizon says it made major improvements to 5G connections in Washington DC, with 75% of people in the District of Columbia having access to at least some form of 5G. A big portion of the 5G upgrades came through 5G Ultra Wideband, which is a combination of 5G mmWave and mid-band 5G (C-Band). That means everywhere from the National Mall and Arlington National Cemetery to Old Town and Alexandria should have Verizon’s best 5G.

Other cities with similar major upgrades include Akron and Cleveland, OH, Providence, RI, Daytona, FL, and Richmond, VA.

As you know from our previous write-ups, Verizon has also started sharing details about major statewide expansions of 5G. For the month of July, they spread 5G Ultra Wideband (UW) through Kentucky and Michigan. While several cities in these states have had 5G UW already, these expansions offer touch on smaller towns and counties throughout.

Below, you’ll find the full list of Verizon cities catching upgrades, as well as the towns in Michigan and Kentucky:

5G City Upgrades

Akron, OH

Cleveland, OH

Daytona, FL

Lansing, MI

Port St. Lucie, FL

Providence, RI

Richmond, VA

Washington DC

Youngstown, OH

Kentucky 5G Upgrades

Barbourville

Bowling Green

Butler

Carrollton

Corinth

Dry Ridge

Falmouth

Fort Knox

LaGrange

Lexington

Mt. Washington

Owensboro

Paducah

Richmond

Shepherdsville

Versailles

Warsaw

Winchester

More info

Michigan 5G Upgrades

Saginaw

Bay City

Holland

Kalamazoo

Jackson

Lansing

Battle Creek

Wayland

Muskegon

Rockford

Benton Harbor

Midland

Owosso

Oscoda

Clare

Clio

More info

We’re always curious if your real-world experience lines up with what Verizon is saying here. Has your Verizon 5G experience improved in the last month?

// Verizon