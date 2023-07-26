Droid Life

Poll: What New Galaxy Device Are You Most Excited For?

Samsung’s latest devices are now official. In total, there are seven new toys to play with, ranging from new foldables like the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 to new Galaxy smartwatches, plus a whole line of Android-powered Galaxy tablets. For Samsung fans, it’s a big day.

Our question to you is, what new Samsung device has you most excited? Is it the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and its new zero-gap hinge system? Maybe the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic because Samsung listened to customers and brought back the rotating bezel? Or maybe you absolutely love Android tablets that cost more than a $1K and you can’t wait to get your hands on the new Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra with its 14-inch display?

Honestly, there are a lot of good things about these devices, so it’s hard to choose just one. For me personally, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic in 43mm has me most excited. I wore one last week and it fit wonderfully, plus the rotating bezel felt so smooth. It’ll be replacing my Pixel Watch for a bit.

Vote and then share your thoughts on Samsung’s latest lineup below.

What New Galaxy Device Has You Most Excited?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

