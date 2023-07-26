Samsung’s latest devices are now official. In total, there are seven new toys to play with, ranging from new foldables like the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 to new Galaxy smartwatches, plus a whole line of Android-powered Galaxy tablets. For Samsung fans, it’s a big day.

Our question to you is, what new Samsung device has you most excited? Is it the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and its new zero-gap hinge system? Maybe the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic because Samsung listened to customers and brought back the rotating bezel? Or maybe you absolutely love Android tablets that cost more than a $1K and you can’t wait to get your hands on the new Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra with its 14-inch display?

Honestly, there are a lot of good things about these devices, so it’s hard to choose just one. For me personally, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic in 43mm has me most excited. I wore one last week and it fit wonderfully, plus the rotating bezel felt so smooth. It’ll be replacing my Pixel Watch for a bit.

Vote and then share your thoughts on Samsung’s latest lineup below.

What New Galaxy Device Has You Most Excited? Galaxy Z Flip 5

Galaxy Z Fold 5

Galaxy Watch 6

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic

Galaxy Tab S9 Lineup View Results