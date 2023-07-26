Galaxy Z Flip Pre-Orders Live: Here’s the Best Deal

The star of Samsung’s foldable show is almost always the Galaxy Z Fold line, like the new Fold 5, but there is a growing love for the smaller, more-affordable Flip option. Sure, the big guy has all of the super extra duper fun features and screen, yet the Flip line is the most portable and easy to use on a daily basis. It actually makes a lot of sense to skip the Fold and grab a Galaxy Z Flip 5. And also, it’s just straight-up fun to flip open a smaller phone over and over and over.

If the smaller Galaxy Z Flip 5 is more your style in 2023, we’ve compiled the initial pre-order offers to take a look at. Through most retailers and carriers you can get this little guy for free, as long as you have something to trade.

Samsung’s Best Galaxy Z Flip 5 pre-order deal

Like every year, Samsung is offering an “enhanced” trade-in value if you are willing to hand over your current phone to receive an instant discount on the Flip 5. Because it is “enhanced,” that means we should see some of the higher values during this pre-order time that will eventually drop as the Flip 5 lives its life.

To start, Samsung will give you up to $900 off in an instant discount that comes off the price today. That means you could pay as little as $99 for a Galaxy Flip 5, instead of anywhere near the full $999 asking price for the base model.

The phones that will get you $900 off include the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. You’ll also get $800 off for a Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy Fold 3. The Flip 2 is fetching $700 off, as is the Galaxy S22 Ultra. There are a couple of Apple and Google devices at the full $900 trade-in too, so hit that pre-order link below to check all devices.

As a bonus perk for pre-ordering, Samsung is offering a free storage upgrade from 256GB to 512GB.

And finally, if you pre-order and bundle other devices like the Galaxy Watch 6, Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, or any of the Galaxy Tab S9 models, you’ll get a big discount on those too. Bundling a Galaxy Watch 6 drops it to $149.99 (from $299.99), plus you could save $300 on the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy Flip 5 Pre-order Link

Carrier Deals: Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile

The carrier deals once again aren’t that good because they require that you add new lines on expensive unlimited plans, make you wait for trade-in credits, sign long term contracts, etc. But for those who would rather do it all through Verizon or AT&T or T-Mobile, here are their offers.

Verizon: Get a Z Flip 5 for free with select trade-ins and a new line on Unlimited Plus. You could also upgrade with “qualified 5G unlimited plans” and get the same $999. Verizon doesn’t make this obvious, but the $999 discount is applied over 3 years. This is a 3-year contract. Verizon is offering a free storage upgrade like Samsung. (Verizon Link)

AT&T: New and existing customers can get up to $1,000 off with Galaxy phone trade-ins, making the Flip 5 free. AT&T is also doubling the storage like Samsung is doing, but you do have to sign-up for a device payment plan. This is a 3-year contract deal. (AT&T Link)

T-Mobile: Like the other two carriers, T-Mo is doing $1,000 off (so for “Free”) with proper trade-in or by adding a line with select 5G plans. They too require a device payment plan, but at least their’s is for 24 months and not 3 years like the other two. (T-Mobile Link)