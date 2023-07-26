Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5 Specs [Official]

With the phones now completely official, we have the entire spec sheet for both the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5. If either of these devices are on your radar, you should know what they’re packing, so let’s go over the basics.

Many of the specs align with what we saw last year in terms of dimensions and display specs, but improvements have been made. Both phones now feature the Qualcomm-made Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, improved battery sizes, a larger cover display on the Z Flip 5, and more. If you’re looking for a one-stop shop for Samsung foldable specs, then look no further.

Who here is buying one of these phones?

Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5 Specs