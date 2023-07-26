Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5 Specs [Official]

With the phones now completely official, we have the entire spec sheet for both the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5. If either of these devices are on your radar, you should know what they’re packing, so let’s go over the basics.
Many of the specs align with what we saw last year in terms of dimensions and display specs, but improvements have been made. Both phones now feature the Qualcomm-made Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, improved battery sizes, a larger cover display on the Z Flip 5, and more. If you’re looking for a one-stop shop for Samsung foldable specs, then look no further.
Who here is buying one of these phones?
Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5 Specs
|Galaxy Z Fold 5
|Galaxy Z Flip 5
|Software
|Android 13 (One UI 5.1.1)
|Android 13 (One UI 5.1.1)
|Display (Main)
|7.6-inch QXGA+
Dynamic AMOLED 2X
Infinity Flex Display (2176 x 1812, 21.6:18)
120Hz adaptive refresh rate (1~120Hz)
|6.7-inch FHD+
Dynamic AMOLED 2X
Infinity Flex Display (2640 x 1080, 22:9)
120Hz adaptive refresh rate (1~120Hz)
|Display (Cover)
|6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, (2316 x 904, 23.1:9), 120Hz adaptive refresh rate (48~120Hz)
|3.4-inch Super AMOLED, 60Hz Display (720 x 748, 306 PPI)
|Processor
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Memory
|12GB RAM with 1TB internal storage
12GB RAM with 512GB internal storage
12GB RAM with 256GB internal storage
|8GB Memory with 512GB internal storage
8GB Memory with 256GB internal storage
|Camera (Rear)
|12MP Ultra Wide Camera
F2.2, Pixel size: 1.12μm, FOV: 123 ̊
50MP Wide-angle Camera
Dual Pixel AF, OIS, F1.8, Pixel size: 1.0μm, FOV: 85 ̊
10MP Telephoto Camera
PDAF, F2.4, OIS, Pixel size: 1.0μm, FOV: 36 ̊
|12MP Ultra Wide Camera, F2.2, Pixel size: 1.12μm, FOV: 123˚
12MP Wide-angle Camera, Dual Pixel AF, OIS, F1.8, Pixel size: 1.8μm, FOV: 83˚
|Camera (Front)
|10MP Selfie Camera
F2.2, Pixel size: 1.22μm, FOV: 85 ̊
4MP Under Display Camera
F1.8, Pixel size: 2.0μm, FOV: 80 ̊
|10MP Selfie Camera
F2.2, Pixel size: 1.22μm, FOV: 85˚
|Battery
|4,400mAh
Wired Charging: Up to 50% charge in around 30 mins with 25W
Adapter and 3A USB-C cable, Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, Wireless PowerShare
|3,700mAh
Up to 50% charge in around 30mins with 25W
Wireless PowerShare
|Connectivity
|5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.3
Capacitive Fingerprint sensor (side), Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro
sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Proximity sensor, Light sensor
|5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.3
Capacitive Fingerprint sensor (side), Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro
sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Proximity sensor, Light
sensor
|Other
|IPX8, S Pen Support, 1 eSIM, 2 Nano SIM, Samsung Pay, Stereo Speakers, Fingerprint Sensor
|IPX8, 1 eSIM, 1 Nano SIM, Samsung Pay, Fingerprint Sensor, Stereo Speakers
|Size
|Folded: 6.1 x 2.64 x .53in
Unfolded: 6.1 x 5.11 x .24in
Weight: 8.92oz
|Folded: 3.35 x 2.83 x .59in
Unfolded: 6.5 x 2.83 x .27in
Weight: 6.6oz
|Colors
|Icy Blue, Phantom Black, Cream
[Samsung Exclusive] Gray, Blue
|Mint, Graphite, Cream, Lavender
[Samsung Exclusive] Gray, Blue, Green, Yellow
