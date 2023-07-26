Droid Life

Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5 Specs [Official]

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. More info.

With the phones now completely official, we have the entire spec sheet for both the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5. If either of these devices are on your radar, you should know what they’re packing, so let’s go over the basics.

Many of the specs align with what we saw last year in terms of dimensions and display specs, but improvements have been made. Both phones now feature the Qualcomm-made Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, improved battery sizes, a larger cover display on the Z Flip 5, and more. If you’re looking for a one-stop shop for Samsung foldable specs, then look no further.

Who here is buying one of these phones?

Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5 Specs

Galaxy Z Fold 5Galaxy Z Flip 5
SoftwareAndroid 13 (One UI 5.1.1)Android 13 (One UI 5.1.1)
Display (Main)7.6-inch QXGA+
Dynamic AMOLED 2X
Infinity Flex Display (2176 x 1812, 21.6:18)
120Hz adaptive refresh rate (1~120Hz)		6.7-inch FHD+
Dynamic AMOLED 2X
Infinity Flex Display (2640 x 1080, 22:9)
120Hz adaptive refresh rate (1~120Hz)
Display (Cover)6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, (2316 x 904, 23.1:9), 120Hz adaptive refresh rate (48~120Hz)3.4-inch Super AMOLED, 60Hz Display (720 x 748, 306 PPI)
ProcessorSnapdragon 8 Gen 2Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Memory12GB RAM with 1TB internal storage
12GB RAM with 512GB internal storage
12GB RAM with 256GB internal storage		8GB Memory with 512GB internal storage
8GB Memory with 256GB internal storage
Camera (Rear)12MP Ultra Wide Camera
F2.2, Pixel size: 1.12μm, FOV: 123 ̊

50MP Wide-angle Camera
Dual Pixel AF, OIS, F1.8, Pixel size: 1.0μm, FOV: 85 ̊

10MP Telephoto Camera
PDAF, F2.4, OIS, Pixel size: 1.0μm, FOV: 36 ̊		12MP Ultra Wide Camera, F2.2, Pixel size: 1.12μm, FOV: 123˚

12MP Wide-angle Camera, Dual Pixel AF, OIS, F1.8, Pixel size: 1.8μm, FOV: 83˚
Camera (Front)10MP Selfie Camera
F2.2, Pixel size: 1.22μm, FOV: 85 ̊

4MP Under Display Camera
F1.8, Pixel size: 2.0μm, FOV: 80 ̊		10MP Selfie Camera

F2.2, Pixel size: 1.22μm, FOV: 85˚
Battery4,400mAh

Wired Charging: Up to 50% charge in around 30 mins with 25W
Adapter and 3A USB-C cable, Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, Wireless PowerShare		3,700mAh

Up to 50% charge in around 30mins with 25W

Wireless PowerShare
Connectivity5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.3

Capacitive Fingerprint sensor (side), Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro
sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Proximity sensor, Light sensor		5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.3

Capacitive Fingerprint sensor (side), Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro
sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Proximity sensor, Light
sensor
OtherIPX8, S Pen Support, 1 eSIM, 2 Nano SIM, Samsung Pay, Stereo Speakers, Fingerprint SensorIPX8, 1 eSIM, 1 Nano SIM, Samsung Pay, Fingerprint Sensor, Stereo Speakers
SizeFolded: 6.1 x 2.64 x .53in

Unfolded: 6.1 x 5.11 x .24in

Weight: 8.92oz		Folded: 3.35 x 2.83 x .59in

Unfolded: 6.5 x 2.83 x .27in

Weight: 6.6oz
ColorsIcy Blue, Phantom Black, Cream

[Samsung Exclusive] Gray, Blue		Mint, Graphite, Cream, Lavender

[Samsung Exclusive] Gray, Blue, Green, Yellow

Categories

Tags

Collapse Show Comments

Back to Top