Google Play Games on PC Expands to New Regions, More PCs

Following an expansion earlier this year, Google Play Games for PC is once again headed to new regions. Google is also making it available on more PCs, adding new games, and letting gamers setup custom keyboard keys for gameplay controls.

The expansion of Google Play Games for PC (in beta) brings its total to 120+ regions across the globe. Google added 60 new regions today “across Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America.” Look, if you want to try out Google Play Games on a PC, you should be able to do it now.

Google also announced today that it has reduced the minimum spec requirements to run Google Play Games on a PC. Looking at the requirements list (here), it doesn’t look like Google has updated it just yet, so I can’t tell you what they are. Just know that they lowered the requirements, which is good.

For the custom key setups, Google simply says that you can “customize which keys to use as gameplay controls.” This new feature is available to select games and compatible devices.

Finally, Google announced that the game Free Fire MAX is now available in Malaysia and Taiwan, with additional regions seeing access in the coming weeks.

Download Google Play Games for PC right here.

// Google