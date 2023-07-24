Straight Talk, a no-contract carrier that utilizes Verizon’s network, is offering updated family plans this week. The takeaway? The more lines you have, the more money you will save.

With the updated offering, two-line accounts with unlimited data are now $75/month and four-line plans are $25 per line every month, equalling a monthly savings of $80. If you’re new to Straight Talk, note that lines come with unlimited high-speed data, 5GB of hotspot data, and unlimited calling to Canada & Mexico. At this pricing, it’s not a bad option at all.

Breakdown

Two Unlimited Lines: $75 per month, saving customers $15

Three Unlimited Lines: $90 per month, saving customers $45

Four Unlimited Lines: $100 per month, saving customers $80

Another note to consider is that Straight Talk’s pricing does not require Auto Pay to get the best rate. This is unlike most other carriers that save you money each month by having Auto Pay enabled. It’s something to consider.

You can take advantage of these new offerings by headed to Straight Talk’s website or in-store at Walmart.

