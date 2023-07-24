RIP, Bird: Twitter is Now X

It took me hours to determine if this was real or not. Apparently it’s real. Twitter is now X. Over the weekend, Elon Musk made the news official, even having x.com redirect to Twitter’s front page.

The rebrand will apparently take some time, as there are still plenty of birds and “tweets” to be seen across the platform. Musk tweeted that the new X logo is supposed to, “embody the imperfections in us all that make us unique.”

He continued throughout the weekend that eventually all birds will be removed from the service and that they were using blowtorches to remove the bird logo from the company’s headquarters.

We’ll keep you posted as we learn more. In the meantime, things appear to be carrying on as normal.