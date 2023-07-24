OpenAI brings ChatGPT to Android this week, with the official app currently up for pre-registration on Google Play. Late last week, OpenAI specifically stated that the app would launch this week, so if you want to be one of the first to try ChatGPT on Android, you’ll want to follow the link below and get yourself signed up.

Given this is the official app, OpenAI account owners will be able to sync their ChatGPT history, while also having access to the latest model improvements. Never tried ChatGPT before? You can use it for all sorts of things. You can use it for advice, input on problems, getting answers to random questions, as well as inspiration. It’s a handy tool.

Again, the app should be launching any time now, so head to Google Play and prepare yourself for the AI uprising by getting on its good side.