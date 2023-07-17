Samsung Wants You to Meet K-Pop Stars While Holding a Galaxy Fold 5

Samsung will soon announce the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 at a special Unpacked event in South Korea, likely opening up pre-orders for each device (here) once they wrap-up the show. For those in New York City (and other cities around the world), the party won’t stop there.

Samsung is opening Galaxy Experience Spaces, including one in NYC from July 26 through August 20. That space will give fans the opportunity to get “hands-on with the latest devices” and see a world filled with connected Samsung devices. But really, you’ll just be there for the phones, right?

Actually, no, you won’t be. Samsung says this space will host meet and greets with “top K-Pop idols” each Saturday while the pop-up is open. They’ll also host fireside chats with wellness experts, yoga and meditation classes on weekdays, and a special performance from Eric Nam, a musician. They have yet to announce who the K-Pop idols are, but Nam’s performance is on August 19.

Samsung NYC Galaxy Experience Space schedule:

Exclusive meet and greets with top K-Pop idols, to be announced soon, each Saturday

A series of Mindset Town Hall events, fireside chats with wellness experts and key opinion leaders discussing their mental health journeys, on Sunday evenings

Yoga and meditation classes weekdays from 12pm ET to 1pm ET, running from Monday, July 31 through Wednesday, August 16

Special performance from musician Eric Nam on Saturday, August 19

Location – New York: July 26 – August 20 at 50 W 34th St., New York, NY 10001

You going?

