Google Calendar Widgets Getting the Material You Update

Google Calendar’s app UI was updated to support Material You quite some time ago. It’s widgets, on the other hand, have been patiently awaiting the same treatment. This week, Google Calendar shared a preview of its updated scheduler widget featuring Material You’s coloring customizations, and yup, it’s slick.

The update doesn’t appear to be quite live for everyone yet, but once it is, you’ll find that the Calendar widget(s) will support Material You. That means they will feature the same color scheme as your system.

Keep an eye on your Google Play app to see if the update has hit your device.