Earlier this week, Samsung announced the “Summer of Galaxy,” a week long series of giveways to Galaxy phone owners. The first few freebies included movie tickets, Sirius subscriptions (lol), and a handful of credits to a fitness service called ClassPass. If those initial drops didn’t grab your attention, maybe today’s will.

Samsung is giving away $25 Xbox eGift cards and there doesn’t appear to be any catch. The Xbox gift card is $25 that can be used to “Secure a new subscription to Xbox Game Pass, or purchase popular games, apps, or gaming accessories,” according to Samsung.

All you need to do is grab your Samsung Galaxy phone, fire up Samsung Wallet, and find the Xbox promo to claim in the “Perks” tab. If there is anything specific to know, it’s that you might need to hurry as quantities are limited.

Once you claim it, you’ll be issued a coupon code to use at activaterewards.com/rewardchoice. At that website, you will plug-in your code there, then receive an email that takes you back to that rewards website again to finally get your Xbox code. That sounds confusing and like 2-3 extra steps, and you would be right. In the end, you’ll get to your free $25, though.

Anyway, not sure why you are still here – go get your free money.