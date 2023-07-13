Honor’s Magic V2 Foldable is Ridiculously Thin

China has a new foldable to pre-order, the Honor-made Magic V2. Priced at what would roughly be $1200 in the US, Magic V2 is ridiculously thin, measuring in at 4.7mm when unfolded, which is kinda insane when compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 4’s unfolded 6.3mm dimension.

Honor was able to achieve this thinness by what appears to be simply increasing the device’s total area outward. For example, it still has a large 5,000mAh battery, but instead of the battery being thick, it’s thin and wider. Taking advantage of this larger size, Honor included a massive 7.92-inch OLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate, which also makes the Pixel Fold’s 7.6-inch probably feel small. Total device dimensions come in at 156.7×145.4×4.7mm when unfolded. For reference, the Pixel Fold is 158.7×139.7×5.8mm.

Other specs include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, 16GB RAM, and 66W charging. Does any of this matter for us here in the US? Nope, this phone isn’t coming here, but it is cool to think about.

Fingers crossed something like this might make its way over here in the future.

// Arstechnica