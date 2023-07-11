The slow burn of hype can finally fizzle this morning once Nothing fully reveals its Nothing Phone (2). That never-ending detail release trick that Nothing (and OnePlus) use to to keep their company in your ear probably works, but man, do we look forward to the moment we can light a new candle, the testing candle that only stays lit if a device is truly good.

We’ll soon know if the Nothing Phone (2) is a winner here in the US because at 8AM Pacific (11AM Eastern), Nothing has a video scheduled to go live that will give it all to us.

This is a big moment for a company who wildly hyped an original phone and then waited until the last minute to tell US customers that they wouldn’t actually get it. Will those same customers be hesitant to care this time or will they simply be excited that a still-new phone company is giving them (what appears to be) a compelling option in world with so few? I think they’ll care.

Once the video wraps, there will be lots to share. Stick with us.