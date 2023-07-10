Galaxy Owners, Claim Your $30 Atom Tickets Coupon Today

Kicking off the Summer of Galaxy promotion, Samsung is handing out free $30 coupons to Atom Tickets, allowing Galaxy owners to catch a flick in theaters this summer. That $30 should allow you to see a movie with a friend/partner for free, so that’s sweet.

To claim the coupon, Galaxy owners need only open up the Samsung Wallet app, head into the perks section, and then claim their coupon code. With that code, you’ll go to Atom, select your tickets, and then check out using the code. It should all be very easy to handle.

As for which Galaxy devices are eligible for the promo, I’m not seeing any cutoff, so long as your Samsung device can access Samsung Wallet. Essentially any Galaxy owner should be eligible to receive this coupon.

Samsung has a whole week of treats incoming, so we’ll let you know tomorrow’s deal when it’s live.