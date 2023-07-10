Owning a Samsung Galaxy phone means the bonus of getting monthly updates to address security issues, fix bugs, and deliver new features. For the month of July, Samsung’s best phones are starting to see fresh software, including the Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Fold 4 and Flip 4, and the older Galaxy Fold 2.

For now, the changelogs for these July Galaxy updates are only suggesting that security patches are included without any other improvements. Specifically, each update “provides the most up to date Android security patches on your device.’ The Galaxy Fold 2 is getting “performance improvements” too, which is fun.

Should we discover additional features, we’ll be sure to update this post and let you know.

The new builds for each device are as follows:

Galaxy S22 : S901USQS3CWF2

: S901USQS3CWF2 Galaxy S22+ : S906USQS3CWF2

: S906USQS3CWF2 Galaxy S22 Ultra : S908USQS3CWF2

: S908USQS3CWF2 Galaxy Fold 4 : F936USQS3CWF2

: F936USQS3CWF2 Galaxy Flip 4 : F721USQS3CWF2

: F721USQS3CWF2 Galaxy Fold 2: F916USQS3JWF3

To check for these updates, all of which should be rolling out now (as early as July 6), you’ll head into Settings>System updates>Check for system updates.

// Verizon