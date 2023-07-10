We’re expecting to have Google unveil its next Pixel devices later this year, but as is usually the case, we’re learning more about the phones thanks to unconfirmed sources on Twitter.

According to Yogesh Brar, we now have an idea of what specs we can look forward to on the Pixel 8, as well as pricing for the device. The big specs include a 6.17-inch OLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate, Tensor G3 processor, dual rear cameras, 8GB RAM, and a 4,485mAh battery. Wired charging speeds are reported to top out at 24W.

Below is the full list of specs we’ve seen so far.

Pixel 8 Specs

Display : 6.17″ FHD+ OLED, 120Hz refresh rate

: 6.17″ FHD+ OLED, 120Hz refresh rate Processor : Tensor G3

: Tensor G3 RAM, Storage : 8GB, 128GB/256GB

: 8GB, 128GB/256GB Cameras : 50MP + 12MP, selfie: 11MP

: 50MP + 12MP, selfie: 11MP Software : Android 14

: Android 14 Other : Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor

: Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor Battery: 4,485mAh, 24W wired & 12W wireless

For pricing, Brar reports that we can expect the Pixel 8 to start at $649 for the 128GB model and $699 for the 256GB model. The Pixel 7 has a base price of $599, meaning we could be in for a price bump for the latest Pixel phones. For launch, it’s the usual Pixel timeframe, that being October.

We’ll update you as we learn more. Thoughts on the possible price bump? $50 isn’t the end of the world.

// @heyitsyogesh