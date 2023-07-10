Given its Amazon Prime Day week, it was only a matter of time before the deals started popping up. Kicking off our week in Android deals is a sweet little discount on the Pixel 7 lineup, which are definitely solid purchase options if you’re in the market for a device with a really good camera system and relatively timely software updates.

Amazon currently has the Pixel 7a (review) listed at $449, which is $50 off of its usual $499 price. If you need a bit more bang for your dollar, there’s the Pixel 7 (review), priced at $499, that being $100 off of its usual price. For those who need all of the specs and goodies, the Pixel 7 Pro (review) is also listed at $100 off, down to $799.

For hardcore Android fans, it may be a tough sell considering the Pixel 8 lineup is indeed right around the corner, but for those who don’t care about having the latest toy out there, these are perfect buys and we continue to highly recommend them.

Follow the links below to take advantage.