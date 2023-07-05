The official unveiling of Nothing Phone 2 is scheduled for July 11, but this hype-loving company can’t seem to help itself and we’re totally fine with that. If you want to know what the next-gen Nothing Phone looks like, look above and also check out MKBHD’s latest video (posted below).

Two major differences stick out when looking at the Nothing Phone 1 and Phone 2 side-by-side: Nothing Phone 2 is slightly larger, but also, Nothing has split the backside LEDs (aka glyphs) into additional sections. Doing this allows them to make the glyphs more customizable in a way, as well as partner with 3rd-party services such as Uber to incorporate app features into the LED strips. Check out Marques’ video below for more details on that.

At launch, it appears we’ll have two color options, Dark Grey and White. Personally, I think they both look rather hot, but that Dark Grey is currently calling my name. We don’t yet have official pricing information or a street launch date, but all of that information will presumably be announced on July 11.

Who here is buying this phone?

// WinFuture