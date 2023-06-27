You Can’t Escape Stories, Now Coming to Telegram

Telegram, our go-to messaging app here at DL, announced some sad news this week — Stories are coming to Telegram.

Telegram’s CEO and founder Pavel Durov took to the app to detail the news, saying that so many people have been requesting Stories for years and that they just had to incorporate the feature into the app. Show me the receipts.

For years, our users have been asking us to implement Stories in Telegram. More than half of all feature requests that we receive are related to Stories. Initially, we were against this since Stories are already everywhere. However, Telegram wouldn’t be Telegram if we didn’t listen to our users and didn’t innovate on existing formats.

Bummer. Should’ve kept ignoring those requests. It seems every service is out here in a hurry to become just like every other service, offering the same exact stuff. Telegram just needs to be for messaging. I don’t need anything else from a messaging app. We have social apps for social content. That’s my two cents. He goes on to say the following, stabbing my sentiment right in the heart.

Stories are in their last testing phase and will become available in early July. This will herald a new era on Telegram, where it will become even more fun and social than it currently is.

Telegram’s Stories won’t be much different from anyone else’s. A few of the notable features will be the ability for users to choose when their Stories will expire, added privacy options (who can view Stories, etc.), dual camera support, caption support, and they will all be offered in a “compact UI” to make them easily accessible without taking away valuable space.

Like Durov said, you’ll see Stories in Telegram starting in July. FML.

