Galaxy Tab S7 Lineup Updated With June Patch

Samsung is now pushing out the June security patch to the Galaxy Tab S7 lineup, which is three total devices, those being the Galaxy Tab S7, Tab S7+, and Tab S7 FE.

The changelog is pretty slim, detailing just the June patch and general device performance improvements. If you happen upon something else inside, feel free to inform us.

Updated Software Build Numbers

Galaxy Tab S7 – T878USQU4DWE7

– T878USQU4DWE7 Galaxy Tab S7+ – T978USQU4DWE7

– T978USQU4DWE7 Galaxy Tab S7 FE – T738USQU6CWE1

Go snag it!

