When OnePlus first showed off the OnePlus Pad, one of its headline features involved sharing the data connection of a phone with the tablet to give you data on a bigger screen no matter your location. At launch, that data sharing feature wasn’t quite ready, but it sure is now. OnePlus announced this morning that an update to OxygenOS brings that sharing ability, as well as others.

An update called OxygenOS 13.1 has been “officially released,” OnePlus told us in an email today. This update enables Cellular Data Sharing between the OnePlus Pad and several OnePlus phones. To start, we can tell you that it is available in North America, but availability in other countries will vary. I know Europe, at least according to this OnePlus Community thread, has been delayed.

With this data sharing feature enabled and connected (you have to login to your OnePlus account on each device), you can share internet, answer calls, and receive/send text messages from the Pad.

You’ll need a OnePlus phone in order to do so. OnePlus has confirmed that this will work on the following phones at some point, with the OnePlus 11 working first out of the gate:

OnePlus 11

OnePlus 11R

OnePlus 10T

OnePlus 10Pro

OnePlus 10R

OnePlus 9RT

OnePlus 9

OnePlus 9Pro

OnePlus 9R

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8T

Setup involves the following steps:

Turn on Quick Connect and Auto connect :

– Quick Connect : Settings > Connection & sharing > Quick Connect

– Auto connect : Settings > Connection & sharing > Multi-Screen Connect > Auto connect

Settings> Connection & sharing > Multi-Screen Connect > Communication Sharing > open the buttons of Mobile Data Sharing, Call Sharing and Message Sharing.

This new OxygenOS 13.1 update is apparently enabling other multiscreen sharing features too. With that Auto Connect feature on, you can “seamlessly” copy and paste from one device to another and share account identification. There’s also something called “App Relay Playing” that lets you switch between phone and tablet to carry on tasks. When enabled and an app is supported, your Pad will show a little phone icon in the dock bar that lets you screencast an app’s session from your phone to tablet.

Again, this update is supposed to be rolling out now.