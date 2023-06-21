Amazon’s Prime Day Returns July 11 & 12

Amazon’s Prime Day, a two-day event where saving tons of money is the main objective, returns on July 11 & 12.

Like past years, Amazon says that new deals will drop every 30 minutes which helps to up the excitement around certain items, then customers will also see big ol’ discounts on top products in general with no time constraints. Last year, we saw things like discounted SHIELD TV, discounted Totallee phone cases, Mobvoi smartwatches, and plenty else.

Amazon is also putting increased emphasis on small businesses this year. The company has a dedicated section specifically for small businesses right here.

Prepare your wallets and mark your calendars, people.

// Amazon