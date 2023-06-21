More Galaxy Devices Get June Security Patch

Another group of Samsung devices are receiving the June security patch. This week, we’re see six devices, dating back to the Galaxy S20 FE and Note 20 lineup.

Besides the patch, we’re not seeing anything else listed inside of the changelog. That goes for all devices, with the list of devices getting the update being the Galaxy S20 FE, S21, S21+, S21 FE, Note 20, and Note 20 Ultra.

Updated Software Build Numbers

Galaxy S20 FE – G781VSQU9HWE1

– G781VSQU9HWE1 Galaxy S21 – G991USQU7EWE5

– G991USQU7EWE5 Galaxy S21+ – G996USQU7EWE5

– G996USQU7EWE5 Galaxy S21 FE – G990USQU7EWE3

– G990USQU7EWE3 Galaxy Note 20 – N981USQU4HWF1

– N981USQU4HWF1 Galaxy Note 20 Ultra – N986USQU4HWF1

– N986USQU4HWF1 Galaxy Z Fold 3 – F926USQU3FWF2

Go get it.

// Verizon