More Galaxy Devices Get June Security Patch

Another group of Samsung devices are receiving the June security patch. This week, we’re see six devices, dating back to the Galaxy S20 FE and Note 20 lineup.
Besides the patch, we’re not seeing anything else listed inside of the changelog. That goes for all devices, with the list of devices getting the update being the Galaxy S20 FE, S21, S21+, S21 FE, Note 20, and Note 20 Ultra.
Updated Software Build Numbers
- Galaxy S20 FE – G781VSQU9HWE1
- Galaxy S21 – G991USQU7EWE5
- Galaxy S21+ – G996USQU7EWE5
- Galaxy S21 FE – G990USQU7EWE3
- Galaxy Note 20 – N981USQU4HWF1
- Galaxy Note 20 Ultra – N986USQU4HWF1
- Galaxy Z Fold 3 – F926USQU3FWF2
Go get it.
// Verizon
