Fresh software builds are rolling out to select devices this week, with the Galaxy S22 series from Samsung getting the June patch and LG’s Velvet and V60 phones are receiving the May patch.
Below you’ll find the updated build numbers. The changelogs aren’t too exciting. Besides the usual, “latest Android security patch and performance improvements,” the Velvet is getting a bug fix to address an issue where carrier video calls were being labeled as Android OS usage fixes.
Updated Build Numbers
- Galaxy S22 – S901USQU2CWE6
- S22+ – S906USQU2CWE6
- S22 Ultra – S908USQU2CWE6
- LG V60 – V600VM40b
- LG Velvet – G900VM40c
Go get them fresh builds.
// Verizon
