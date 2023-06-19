Fresh software builds are rolling out to select devices this week, with the Galaxy S22 series from Samsung getting the June patch and LG’s Velvet and V60 phones are receiving the May patch.

Below you’ll find the updated build numbers. The changelogs aren’t too exciting. Besides the usual, “latest Android security patch and performance improvements,” the Velvet is getting a bug fix to address an issue where carrier video calls were being labeled as Android OS usage fixes.

Updated Build Numbers

Galaxy S22 – S901USQU2CWE6

– S901USQU2CWE6 S22+ – S906USQU2CWE6

– S906USQU2CWE6 S22 Ultra – S908USQU2CWE6

– S908USQU2CWE6 LG V60 – V600VM40b

– V600VM40b LG Velvet – G900VM40c

Go get them fresh builds.

