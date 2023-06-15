TAG Heuer, never one to shy away from creating Wear OS devices that only few can afford, introduced the Bright Black and Golden Bright editions of its Calibre E4 line this week. Are they ridiculously cool and sexy looking? Yes. Can I afford one at the starting price of $2300? Sadly, no.

For fans of the darker appearance, you have the Bright Black, featuring DLC-coated grade 2 titanium in a 45mm case offering, while the Golden Bright option (rose-golden steel case), comes in a smaller 42mm case. Appearance wise, we don’t think you can make a wrong choice, though, Bright Black would be my personal choice.

If you’re unfamiliar with TAG’s Wear OS watches, these models feature AMOLED displays, Snapdragon Wear 4100+ chipsets, a suite of sensors and software, as well as “all-day” battery life.

Have some cash burning a hole in your pocket? Be my guest, with the price of the Bright Black listed all the way at $2750. And TAG, if you’re reading and need a reviewer, I volunteer my services. We do have a history here at DL. 🙋