OnePlus made the Nord N30 5G official this morning, the latest entry into its affordable line of smartphones. Priced at a completely reasonable $299, the Nord 30 offers plenty of goodies to entice buyers away from those more expensive phones, such as a 5,000mAh battery with 50W fast charging, FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 108-megapixel rear camera.

Other specs for this device include a Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, dual rear cameras (again, highlighted by the Samsung-made HM6 sensor), Face Unlock, fingerprint reader, and Android 13 with OxygenOS on top. One thing to note, we’re not seeing an IP rating anywhere for this device, so water sport enjoyers, keep that in mind.

The phone is already available for pick up from select retailers like Best Buy. You can also find it at T-Mobile, Amazon, and OnePlus’ website. There are certain deals available, like free Nord Buds 2 from OnePlus or cash savings at T-Mobile. Shop around and try to find yourself the best deal.

Follow the link below to score yourself a new phone for the weekend.

Buy Nord N30 5G