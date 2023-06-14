Samsung announced today that later this summer, its new line of Galaxy Watch smartwatches will feature Irregular Heart Rhythm Notifications (IHRN). Following that launch, it will be made available to additional One UI 5-powered Galaxy Watches, dating back to the Galaxy Watch 4 lineup.

What is IHRN?

When combined with the Galaxy Watch’s electrocardiogram (ECG) feature, IHRN detects heart rhythms that are suggestive of atrial fibrillation (also known as AFib), an irregular heart beat that can cause poor blood flow and lead to major issues. When an irregular heart rhythm is detected, it is recorded and saved by IHRN, with the user being immediately notified and recommended to take the information to a doctor.

IHRN Availability

IHRN will be available on Galaxy Watch running ONE UI 5 models going back to the Galaxy Watch 4 lineup.

At launch, availability will be limited to markets where the feature has been approved, which as of right now, is 13 markets. Those markets include Argentina, Azerbaijan, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Georgia, Guatemala, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Panama, UAE, South Korea, and the United States.

If you want this first, Galaxy Watch 6 is expected to launch this summer, so keep your eyes peeled for announcements coming soon.

// Samsung