If you took advantage of Amazon Prime’s free offering of GrubHub+ for a year, you should have received notification this week that your trial offer has been extended an additional year.

It appears the offer of the additional year is from the time you initially signed up for it, so everyone’s new expiration date will be different. For example, I didn’t sign up until this past December (it first went live in July, 2022). My new offer expiration date is December, 2024. That’s a lot of free food deliveries. Below is the email getting sent out to subscribers.

We are extending your free Amazon Prime Grubhub+ for another year, now through 12/05/24. No action required. That means more of your favorite restaurants with $0 delivery fees and exclusive offers on eligible orders. Active Amazon Prime Grubhub+ members save an average of $230 a year. Thank you for being a valued Grubhub+ member, and enjoy another year on us.

That’s pretty sweet.