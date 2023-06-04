A new Google Pixel sale arrived to finish off the weekend, bringing with it price drops for the Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel Buds Pro, and Pixel Buds A-Series. These are pretty close to being some of the best prices ever on these devices.

The best of the bunch is the Pixel 7 Pro at $200 off for all models. You can get a Pixel 7 Pro (our review) for as little as $699 with 128GB storage. If you double to 256GB you’ll pay another $100. And if you want all the storage at 512GB, add another $100 on that. This is a great price for the best of Google.

The Pixel 7 is still $599, though, and that’s because the Pixel 7a is slotted in right behind it at $499. Tough to discount the Pixel 7 when there’s another phone so close in price to it, but Google does have room with the 7 Pro. I’d expect more Pixel 7 Pro deals like this over the coming months leading up to the Pixel 8 launch.

Speaking of A-Series phones, the Pixel 6a is down again to $299 from $349. This is likely to be a standing deal as Google sells through and then pushes you onto the Pixel 7a. As we often say, never pay full price for Google stuff because it always ends up on sale from one month to the next.

And finally, all of Google’s earbuds are on sale. The excellent Pixel Buds Pro at $40 off, dropping them to $159. The Pixel Buds A-Series, which have always been a super solid value, are $20 off and down to $79.

All of these deals can be found from Amazon, Best Buy, and the Google Store, so pick your favorite spot and get after them.

Everything Google Pixel on sale: