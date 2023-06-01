Verizon has a new +play bundle option for subscribers this week, bundling up a Netflix Premium, Paramount+, and SHOWTIME account for the price of $25.99/month. For those who use the monthly +play perks through Verizon’s myPlan, you can get the bundle for as low as $10.99. That’s a lot of content for a low price.

Using a bit of math, with these services bundled, you’re saving over $70 annually versus subscribing to them individually. And again, if you use your +play perk credits, you’re saving even more.

For those who are unaware, Verizon’s +play is a hub for all of your streaming subscriptions. Instead of having a bunch of separate billed accounts, you simply add on the services to your Verizon account. It’s designed to make your life a bit easier, while also scoring exclusive deals from said services.

Verizon says this bundle will be available starting tomorrow.