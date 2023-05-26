After receiving feedback from its customers, YouTube TV announced this week that subscribers will have access to unlimited simultaneous streams for NFL Sunday Ticket, both on YouTube TV and YouTube while at home.

For those on a mobile device, you’ll have access to two additional streams, meaning three streams in total. This is great news for those who plan on snagging Sunday Ticket, currently priced at $249 for the whole season, though, you will need to be a YouTube TV subscriber and pay before June 6 to get that price.

Enjoy, football lovers.